NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
But the snow has finally stopped, and no extra precipitation is expected to fall on Friday.
There is some freezing fog, especially in southeastern Minnesota in the morning, which will lead to reduced visibility and slick areas.
Clouds will clear throughout the day to bring sunshine; high temperatures will reach 16 degrees in the Twin Cities. It's seasonable for this time of year, but slightly below average.
After that, temperatures start to rebound Sunday and Monday.
Day 3 of snow emergency begins in Minneapolis
For many, Friday will be yet another day of asking neighbors to help them dig out their cars.
Progress is being made, but some people say they're still frustrated and wished the roads would have been cleared by now.
Plows will be clearing the odd side of the street starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, so make sure to park on the even side.