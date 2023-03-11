Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Steady snowfall arrives midday for metro, heaviest impacts up north

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 03:58

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another round of snow will move into the Twin Cities before noon, with the heaviest flakes falling in the afternoon.

WCCO has issued a Next Weather Alert because the snow will have widespread impact, especially in northern Minnesota, which could see over a foot of snow by the time the weekend wraps. Western Minnesota - near Fargo - is under a blizzard warning because of the blowing snow.

The metro area isn't under any type of winter weather advisory, but we'll still see our fair share of snow. The heaviest snowfall will come between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., accumulating upwards of 2 to 3 inches.

If you feel like there's been a lot of snow over the past few days, you're not wrong. Seven out of the 11 days in March so far have seen measurable snow in the metro area. After this round though, we'll get a bit of a rest; Monday and Tuesday will be dry.

WCCO Staff
