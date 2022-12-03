NEXT Weather Alert: Cold and icy roads, but temps warm up throughout weekend

NEXT Weather Alert: Cold and icy roads, but temps warm up throughout weekendget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Though the sun will help melt the roads throughout the day, they froze overnight, making for a slippery morning drive.
WCCO has issued a Next Weather Alert because of the widespread icy roads and windblown snow.
One inch of snow fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport overnight. Areas outside the metro saw less than an inch.
Temperatures took a dive overnight as well; compared to Friday morning, Saturday morning was 25 degrees colder. Wind chills will ease throughout the day, bringing the high temperature to 19 in the metro.
Sunday morning will start out warmer as well, and temps will climb throughout the day.