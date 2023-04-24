Minnesotans capture stunning northern lights photos on Sunday

Minnesotans capture stunning northern lights photos on Sundayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans had a marvelous view of the northern lights on Sunday, and many of them grabbed their cameras to snap some shots.
WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos below. You can share your photos by clicking here.
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible.