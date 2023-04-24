Watch CBS News

Minnesotans capture stunning northern lights photos on Sunday

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 24, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 24, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans had a marvelous view of the northern lights on Sunday, and many of them grabbed their cameras to snap some shots.

WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos below. You can share your photos by clicking here.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 

 

Twin Cities

By WCCO Staff
 

Burtrum

877231cf-9cae-4d30-a73f-705ed7eac583.jpg
The northern lights as seen from Burtrum. Megan Peterson
img-6128.jpg
The northern lights as seen from Burtrum.   Megan Peterson
By WCCO Staff
 

William O'Brien State Park

img-6726.jpg
WCCO digital producer Liz Christy captured the northern lights over William O'Brien State Park. CBS News
By WCCO Staff
 

Kjostad Lake

kjostad-lake-mark-aune.jpg
The northern lights as seen from Kjostad Lake. Mark Aune
kjostad-lake-2-mark-aune.jpg
The northern lights as seen from Kjostad Lake.   Mark Aune
By WCCO Staff
 

Barrett

barrett-gary-amundson.jpg
The northern lights as seen from Barrett. Gary Amundson
By WCCO Staff
 

Woodbury

woodbury-isabel-sin.jpg
The northern lights as seen from Woodbury. Isabel Sin
By WCCO Staff
 

Otsego

Paul G
The northern lights as seen from Otsego. Paul G
By WCCO Staff
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.