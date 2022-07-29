Mega Millions: Could this finally be the day someone wins $1 billion plus?get the free app
With a Mega Millions jackpot of at least an estimated $1.1 billion up for grabs, excitement was building as Friday's 11 p.m. EDT drawing approached. The cash payout on that grand prize would be $648.2 million.
The prize fund surpassed $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed that threshold in the game's two-decade history. The game's current jackpot is almost as large as record amounts won in 2018 and 2021. Those years, players whose ticket numbers matched the figures drawn by Mega Millions administrators were awarded roughly $1.05 billion and $1.5 billion.
The current jackpot run began in April. Friday night's drawing some very close calls during the most recent drawing on Tuesday.
Mega Millions said nine people nearly won the jackpot, which at the time stood at $830 million, but came up slightly short as their tickets held the first five winning numbers without the sixth and final Mega Ball figure. Another 156 people had purchased tickets with the correct Mega Ball number, but only four of the first five, according to the lottery.