Julissa Thaler sentenced to life in prison for murdering 6-year-old son, Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart.
Earlier this month, 29-year-old Julissa Thaler was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death of her son. His body was found in her trunk during a traffic stop in Orono last year.
The first-degree murder conviction automatically carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Thursday's sentencing, while more of a formality, also included victim impact statements.
In the trial, Thaler declined to take the stand in her own defense. The jury only needed two hours of deliberations to find her guilty on both counts. Court officials told WCCO that due to the gravity of the case, jurors were offered crisis counselors.
Before his death, Hart's life was dominated by a custody battle between Thaler and his biological father, Tory Hart. Court records showed Hart was put into foster care after mounting concerns over his mother's mental health. But Thaler got sole custody less than two weeks before her arrest.
Thaler was arrested in Orono when a caller reported that the car she was driving had a shattered rear window and a blown-out tire.
Police saw blood on Thaler's hand, the criminal complaint said, and found Hart's body in the trunk of the car. The medical examiner said the boy died of "multiple shotgun wounds," and listed his death as a homicide.
Tory Hart filed a wrongful death suit against Dakota County employees who awarded custody to Thaler. That case is scheduled for trial in federal court in 2024.
There is a fundraiser on GoFundMe to build a memorial playground in Eli Hart's memory at Surfside Park in Mound.
