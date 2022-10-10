Indigenous Peoples Day in MN: Ceremonies and events honor Native culture

Indigenous Peoples Day in MN: Ceremonies and events honor Native cultureget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, an opportunity to honor Native contributions and heritage.
Shortly after 7 a.m., a special sunrise ceremony was held at St. Thomas Beach at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.
This weekend, the festivities got off to an early start. There was an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at Midtown Global Market. The event included Native American traditions like drumming and dance.
Indigenous Peoples Day is relatively new. Minneapolis was one of the first cities in the country to celebrate it. The first statewide celebration in Minnesota was in 2016, and Gov. Tim Walz made it an official holiday in 2019.
Minnesota is home to about 58,000 Native Americans, which is just over 1% of the state's population. There are 11 sovereign tribal nations in Minnesota, mostly made up of Ojibwe and Dakota communities.
What's opened/closed on Monday
Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, so federal services in Minnesota are closed, including USPS and federal court.
Some banks will close, so check with your bank to see if it's open.
Some cities – like Minneapolis and St. Paul – have declared their own holidays, so some services will be affected there. For instance, city offices in Minneapolis will be closed and parking meters are not enforced.
Most schools and stores will remain open.
