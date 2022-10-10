Watch CBS News

Indigenous Peoples Day in MN: Ceremonies and events honor Native culture

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

It's Indigenous Peoples Day in Minnesota
It's Indigenous Peoples Day in Minnesota 00:45

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, an opportunity to honor Native contributions and heritage.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a special sunrise ceremony was held at St. Thomas Beach at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

This weekend, the festivities got off to an early start. There was an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at Midtown Global Market. The event included Native American traditions like drumming and dance.

Indigenous Peoples Day is relatively new. Minneapolis was one of the first cities in the country to celebrate it. The first statewide celebration in Minnesota was in 2016, and Gov. Tim Walz made it an official holiday in 2019.

Minnesota is home to about 58,000 Native Americans, which is just over 1% of the state's population. There are 11 sovereign tribal nations in Minnesota, mostly made up of Ojibwe and Dakota communities.

Check out more related stories, events and background below. 

 

A list of events Monday on Indigenous Peoples Day

Check out the list of some Monday events set to honor Indigenous Peoples Day:

By WCCO Staff
 

What's opened/closed on Monday

Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, so federal services in Minnesota are closed, including USPS and federal court.

Some banks will close, so check with your bank to see if it's open.

Some cities – like Minneapolis and St. Paul – have declared their own holidays, so some services will be affected there. For instance, city offices in Minneapolis will be closed and parking meters are not enforced. 

Most schools and stores will remain open. 

By WCCO Staff
 

As first-language Ojibwe speakers dwindle, a look inside efforts to save the language (related)

The option to learn Ojibwe will now be accessible to everyone, following the release of a never-before-seen language learning program in partnership with Rosetta Stone.

Watch the video below:

Ojibwe Language Now On Rosetta Stone by WCCO - CBS Minnesota on YouTube

Click here for the full story. 

By WCCO Staff
 

St. Paul schools now allow Indigenous smudging indoors (related)

The second-largest school district in the state made a big change in the way it honors Indigenous cultures. The ritual of smudging is now allowed inside classrooms at St. Paul Public Schools.

Watch the report below:

St. Paul schools allow smudging ritual in classrooms 02:02

Click here for the full story. 

By WCCO Staff
 

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux helps fund effort to up Native American histories into classrooms (related)

There's a new statewide effort to get more Native American histories and cultures into Minnesota classrooms. 

Watch the video below for more:

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux helps fund effort to up Native American histories into classrooms 01:38

Click here for the full story. 

By WCCO Staff
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.