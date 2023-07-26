Watch CBS News

Goin' to the Lake: Amelia and Erin head to Cameron-Chetek area in Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff, Erin Hassanzadeh, Amelia Santaniello

/ CBS Minnesota

Goin' to the Lake Preview: Party Power Board in Chetek area
Goin' to the Lake Preview: Party Power Board in Chetek area 00:38

Our next Goin' to the Lake begins Wednesday with Amelia Santaniello and Erin Hassanzadeh visiting the Cameron-Chetek area of Wisconsin. 

Chetek is a great small town just two hours from the Twin Cities. It has about 2,300 year-round residents, but packs in a lot more during these summer months.

Downtown is filled with fun, family-owned shops and restaurants that cater to the visiting crowd. When you picture a thriving lakeside getaway in northern Minnesota or western Wisconsin: A town like this is likely what you picture. And it's called the City of Lakes for good reason.

Look for their special stories Wednesday and Thursday right here on WCCO. They have all kinds of fun activities planned for us.

Follow updates below. 

 

Erin and Amelia have arrived in Cameron!

