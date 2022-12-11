Game day updates: Vikings down two starters on offensive line against Lions

Game day updates: Vikings down two starters on offensive line against Lionsget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have a matchup at Ford Field Sunday with the NFC North championship on the line.
If the Vikings beat or tie the Detroit Lions, the division title is theirs. A loss would delay the crowning, though the Vikings need just one more win or one more Lions loss to claim the title.
The 10-2 Vikings just completed their sweep of the AFC East with a 27-22 win over the New York Jets. The 5-7 Lions are coming off their biggest win of the season -- a 40-14 stomping of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sunday's game figures to be an offensive shootout. Both offenses rank in the top 11 of points per game -- the Vikings at No. 11 and the Lions at No. 6. Meanwhile, both defenses are among the bottom third of the league in points allowed. The Vikings rank 21st, while the Lions are dead last.
The Vikings already topped the Lions once this season, at home in week 3 by a score of 28-24. Minnesota is 80-40-2 all-time against its division rival, including 36-24-1 in away games.
Sunday's game kicks off at noon.
Vikings missing two starters on offensive line
The Vikings will be without two of their starters on the offensive line when they take on the Lions on Sunday.
Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury are both listed as inactive. Darrisaw has missed the last two games with a concussion. On Friday's injury report, Bradbury was listed with a neck injury.
Safety Harrison Smith is also inactive, along with linebacker Luiji Vilain and defensive lineman Ross Blacklock.
The Lions' inactives are Kayode Awosika, Derrick Barnes, Michael Brockers, Evan Brown, Austin Bryant, Will Harris and Tom Kennedy.