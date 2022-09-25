Game day updates: Lions-Vikings tied at 14

Game day updates: Lions-Vikings tied at 14get the free app
The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions Sunday in a quest to rebound from their flop last Monday in Philadelphia.
The Lions have scored 35-plus points in three straight games for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Meanwhile, the Vikings have the second-highest rate of passing plays on first down in the league.
Stay with us for all the latest updates.
Dalvin Cook TD ties game at 14
The Vikings have erased a two-score deficit to tie the Lions 14-14 in the second quarter.
After a big fourth down conversion on an Adam Thielen catch, Dalvin Cook ran in the tying score.
Adam Thielen TD cuts Lions' lead to 7
A wide-open Adam Thielen caught a pass from Kirk Cousins in the back of the end zone to cut the Lions' lead to 14-7.
It was Thielen's 50th career touchdown.
Lions up 14-0 after T.J. Hockenson touchdown
Early in the second quarter, the Lions hold a two touchdown lead over the Vikings after a short score by tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Lions take 7-0 lead on Jamaal Williams TD
A big 4th down catch and run from Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown set the Lions up at the goal line.
One play later, running back Jamaal Williams plunged into the end zone for a touchdown. The Lions lead the Vikings 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Greg Joseph misses 56-yard FG for Vikings
After the Lions missed an opening drive field goal, the Vikings returned the favor with a missed 56-yarder of their own. Kicker Greg Joseph hooked the kick wide right.
Lions miss opening drive FG
After marching down the field on their opening drive with a couple of big pass plays, Lions kicker Austin Seibert hit the upright on a 48-yard field goal attempt.
Vikings announce inactive players for Lions game
The Vikings have announced seven players are inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, including starting safety Harrison Smith and second-round rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks was previously listed as questionable with a toe injury, but will be active for the game.
Safety Harrison Smith ruled out for Sunday's matchup
The Minnesota Vikings will be without star veteran safety Harrison Smith for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Smith suffered a concussion in the team's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday and had been questionable to return. Friday's report confirmed that he's ruled out.
The report also confirmed that the team's rookie second-round cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. will miss his second straight game with a quad injury.
Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks is questionable with a toe injury.
On the Lions' side, defensive end John Cominsky and guard Jonah Jackson have been ruled out with a wrist and finger injury, respectively.
Four other Detroit players are questionable: tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center Frank Ragnow and running back D'Andre Swift.
Both teams are 1-1. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. Sunday.
Slow Cook: Vikings star RB out of rhythm in lopsided loss
The Minnesota Vikings rarely strayed from a commitment to rushing over the last five years since Dalvin Cook was drafted. The signs of a philosophy shift have been apparent with the arrival of Kevin O'Connell a coach. Cook has 26 attempts for 107 yards in two games. He's tied for second on the team with seven catches. But it's been a quiet start. Cook's lack of involvement in the 24-7 loss at Philadelphia on Monday was partly situational. Still, the Vikings have the second-highest rate of passing plays on first down in the league.