NFL confirms Minneapolis as backup stadium if Bucs vs. Chiefs game moved due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still scheduled to take place in Florida on Sunday night, but the NFL says the game will take place in Minneapolis if it's forced to move because of Hurricane Ian.
There's no change to the game's location and the NFL is still monitoring the situation, CBS's Jonathan Jones says.
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm Wednesday, and officials in Florida are preparing for a Category 5 storm by the time it makes landfall later on Wednesday.
The Tampa Bay area, which includes the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, is among the parts of Florida's southwestern coast bracing for the worst of the storm. The Buccaneers are set to host the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
U.S Bank Stadium will be vacant on Sunday because the Vikings are in London this weekend to play the New Orleans Saints. That game will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. It's technically a home game for the Saints.
The Vikings have played three games in London previously -- two regular season in 2013 and 2017, and one preseason in 1983. They have won every game across the pond.