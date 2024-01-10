How to watch tonight's Republican presidential debate, the last before the 2024 GOP Iowa Caucus

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Republican presidential candidates former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (L) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis take a break during the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, AL. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

We're less than a week away from the 2024 GOP Iowa Caucus. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are taking the debate stage at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa tonight in a last-minute bid to win over voters. It will be the final debate before votes are cast in Iowa next Monday.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Republican debate, including info on how to watch it.

When is the first Republican presidential debate of 2024?

The first Republican presidential debate of 2024 will be held Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). The debate will air live on CNN. You can also stream the debate on CNN Max, CNN apps and at CNN.com.

How to watch tonight's Republican presidential debate on TV

CNN is included in most cable TV packages. If your cable package does not include CNN, it's still possible to watch tonight's debate via one of the live TV streaming services below.

Watch tonight's GOP debate on Sling TV

Sling TV

If you're looking for an easy, cost-effective way to access your favorite shows, networks and sports events, or if you don't have cable TV at all, you should know about Sling TV. The live TV streaming service offers access to CNN plus plenty more channels, making it perfect for watching live news, election returns, and live sports such as this weekend's NFL playoffs.

CNN is included in the Orange tier, Sling TV's lowest priced tier. It's normally priced at $40 per month, though Sling TV is offering half off your first month. The recommended Orange + Blue tier includes your local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates, ideal for local news. That tier is normally $60 per month, though again, you'll save half price on your first month.

What you'll get with Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

There are no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Watch the GOP debate free with FuboTV



You can watch the Republican debate on CNN on FuboTV. A replacement for traditional cable TV, FuboTV is a sports-centric live TV streaming service that offers access to most major news networks, including Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg. You get local TV affiliates, as well, which includes access to all the biggest NFL games to round out the season. In short, you'll be able to watch a lot more than just this debate.

To watch today's debate, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to live news and NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch news and sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

You can stream FuboTV on your television

Watch the Republican presidential debate on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch today's GOP presidential debate on Hulu + Live TV -- the streaming service includes CNN plus more live news channels. Besides these, we also like that Hulu + Live TV also lets you watch live NFL games.

The Hulu + Live TV bundle features access to 90 channels. It comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month. Unlimited DVR storage is included.

Who will moderate tonight's Republican presidential debate?

The first GOP debate of 2024 will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Who will be participating in the first Republican presidential debate of 2024?

Only Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will be participating in tonight's debate in Iowa.

To qualify for this CNN debate, candidates were required to get at least 10% support in three separate nationwide GOP polls or polls of GOP Iowa caucus voters by Jan. 2, 2024. This is the highest requirement for participating in a GOP presidential debate so far.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy did not meet CNN's polling requirements for participation, but remain in the race.

Will former president Donald Trump participate in tonight's GOP debate?

Donald Trump qualified for, but will not attend, tonight's GOP debate in Iowa. Instead, Trump will hold a live town hall on Fox News, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. You can watch this event live with Sling TV.

The former president declined to attend all four of the Republican presidential debates held last year, as well.

When is the 2024 Iowa GOP Caucus?

The 2024 Iowa GOP Caucus will be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. local time at individual precinct locations in all 99 counties of Iowa. Registered Republicans who are legal residents of Iowa are allowed to participate with valid ID.