What to expect out of the 2024 Florida Primary | Facing South Florida Sunday is the last day of early voting across South Florida and the Florida primary is two days later. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede and his guests take a look at the major races that voters will be deciding which include the Miami-Dade County mayoral race and the race for Miami-Dade Sheriff. A field of 15 candidates who want to be the county’s first sheriff in some 60 years, will be narrowed to two. Another topic that will be discussed is the fact that early voting and mail-in ballots are down from four years ago. Looking ahead to November, Jim and his guests talk about how if at all, Haris at the top of the Democratic ticket changes the dynamic in Florida, and what impact if any that might have on how the abortion and marijuana amendments shake out. Guests: State Rep. Alex Rizo/Chair, Miami-Dade Republican Party State Sen. Shevrin Jones/Chair, Miami-Dade Democratic Party