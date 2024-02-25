Facing South Florida: 2024 Legislative Session As the Florida legislative session heads into its final two weeks, we have seen fewer culture war battles this year. Bills to do an outright ban on abortion and protect confederate monuments and make it illegal to use a person’s preferred pronouns all went nowhere. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede speaks to the incoming Senate President, Republican Ben Albritton, and the incoming minority leader, Democratic Stater Senator Jason Pizzo, about the legislature moving away from those divisive issues, and why that might be happening. Guests: State Sen. Jason Pizzo/(D) Miami-Dade Co.- Incoming Minority Leader State Sen. Ben Albritton/ R- Incoming Senate President