Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

Peter D'Oench CBS Miami

Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.

D'Oench was an award-winning member of the WPLG News Team as a reporter from 1989-2004. In addition, he was a producer for news, special projects and the station's Problem Solvers franchise from 2004-2007.

Prior to joining WPLG, he was an anchor/reporter with WTNH, New Haven (1984-1989); a reporter for WFTV, Orlando (1983-1984); a reporter and morning anchor with WCBS, New York City (1982-1983); a reporter for WSVN, Miami (1978-1982) and a reporter for KAMR, Amarillo, Texas (1977-1978).

D'Oench is the recipient of a number of prestigious honors and awards, including a Silver Circle and five Sunshine State Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, a pair of awards from the Sigma Delta Chi honor society, a special citation from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, an Excellence in Reporting commendation from the New York City Overseas Press Club, a special citation from the Miami-Dade County PTA and a special commendation from former Florida Governor Bob Graham.

