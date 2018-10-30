Jim Berry CBS Miami

Jim Berry is the main sports anchor for CBS4 News. He anchors the weeknight sportscasts and the station's extensive Miami Dolphins coverage. During football season, Jim hosts the pre-game show "Dolphins Weekly Live," and the 5th Quarter post game show.

Jim joined CBS4 in August 1996 from WBBM-TV, the CBS owned station in Chicago.

In Jim's first stint in Miami, he was sports director at WSVN-TV. His broadcasting career began in news. Jim worked at WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, before moving on to WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C. He was a news reporter and anchor before turning to sports.

Jim is a three-time Best of Miami winner, and has won five Emmys. He is also a recipient of the Silver Circle of Excellence award for a distinguished journalism career from the Suncoast chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Jim has been a frequent motivational speaker at schools, and been involved with numerous charities. The Chicago native graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He is married with two children.

Contact Jim Berry: Email | Twitter