Zoo Miami's Ron Magill's wife shares heartbreak over Los Angeles fires that destroyed her hometown

MIAMI - The devastating fires in Los Angeles have hit home for Rita Magill, wife of Zoo Miami's Ron Magill.

"It was a carefree hometown hamlet and it's now a hellscape," Rita said, reading a text from a childhood friend. Rita grew up in Pacific Palisades, one of the areas hardest hit by the fires.

Doorbell camera footage from Tuesday captured the harrowing moment the winds shifted, pushing flames toward homes.

"This fire was literally a blowtorch," Rita said tearfully. "It was hurricane-force winds with fire. That house-no house-had any chance."

Her parents managed to escape just in time, taking only a few belongings. They left behind irreplaceable family treasures and a lifetime of memories in a home that had been filled with love.

Footage from a neighbor's home shows the destruction left in the fire's wake. Much of the town is gone, including Rita's childhood church, a place central to her life and that of the community.

"We had a church where we all did our first communion, our first confession, our confirmations and where we had funerals for parents," Rita recalled.

Despite the devastation, Rita and her lifelong friends remain hopeful for their town's recovery.

"No matter how far we all live from the Palisades, the Palisades is in our heart," she said. "I'm just hoping that eventually we'll be able to get our town back."

Rita's parents are staying in a hotel and plan to rent an apartment while deciding their next steps.