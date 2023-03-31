Zoo Miami releases juvenile Green Sea turtle back into the wild

MIAMI -- Zoo Miami released a Juvenile Green Sea Turtle back to the wild Wednesday from Bill Baggs State Park on Key Biscayne.

Zoo Officials say that the turtle was brought to a hospital on March 13 after it was hooked by a recreational fisherman off the Dania Beach Pier.

ZOO MIAMI

Researchers said the turtle had two additional hooks in its esophagus.

Dr. Marisa Bezjian successfully removed the hooks from the sea turtle and it made full recovery, according to Zoo Miami Officials.

Zoo Miami officials said an ongoing issue with sea turtles includes them getting hooked by fishermen or ending up in fishing lines.

Authorities issued the following tips for those who end up inadvertently hooking a turtle:

Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water. Do not lift the turtle above the water by pulling the line.

You can use a net to bring it to the pier. If you are on shore, gently lift the turtle by its shell to bring it to land. Be careful to avoid the head as they are capable of inflicting a serious bite. In addition, adults have large nails on their front flippers that can inflict serious lacerations.

Try to keep the turtle in the shade or place a wet towel over the shell to keep the turtle cool.

You may trim excess fishing line, but be sure to leave at least 1-2 feet of extra line with the turtle. Please remember, DO NOT attempt to remove hooks or line from the turtle, wait for help to arrive.