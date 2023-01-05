Young football players' parents concerned about children's safety after Hamlin's injury

MIAMI - For these future MVP's, their love for football started early.

But after Monday, some of the parents of these young athletes are worried about the health of their children.

"I'm concerned about my sons because of the position that they play. Both of them play center and they're on the line where a lot of activity is going. So, you know, I just hope that, you know, something like this don't happen to my kids or any other child," said Adarryll Willis, a father of two young football players.

Willis is talking about the tragic accident that happened during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hit and suffered cardiac arrest. Now, that young, 24-year-old man is fighting for his life.

"It was a tragic accident," said Willis.

Hamlin's critical injury, sparking serious conversations about safety in the football world, even for those coaching young players, like Alfred Dallas.

"I've never seen it in the 20 years of coaching that I've been doing, I've never heard of that injury," said Dallas.

While Dallas, like the rest of the country, is shocked and saddened by Hamlin's situation, he says as a coach, he's going to make some changes while teaching his players, like reinforcing the fundamentals of football.

"You have to teach, I guess, grade school football. Knowing how to tackle, knowing the angles to take, as far as knowing head placement, knowing shoulder pad placement, and you want to cut down a lot on unnecessary hitting," said Dallas.

For many professional athletes, the love for the game begins in childhood. And while Willis says he wants his boys to enjoy the sport, he also says their health will always come first.

"I don't think they're too young right now, so when I get a chance, I'll explain, you know, injuries and you know freak accidents in the field," said Willis.

According to Hamlin's family, he's made some progress over the last few days but is still in critical condition and will remain in intensive care.