Worried Pembroke Pines mom says son went missing while in protective custody

HOLLYWOOD — Nahomie Moise is at the end of her rope — stricken with concern and anxiety after learning that her 29-year-old son Bryan Jacquet is missing.

Moise says Bryan has struggled with substance abuse for years — and that his addiction has taken a toll on their family.

"It's very tough, it's very hard. It's not anything that I would wish on anybody," said Moise.

In an attempt to get Bryan help, Moise petitioned the court to Marchman Act him.

Florida's Marchman Act allows parents, spouses, other loved ones or a sheriff to petition a court to get someone treated for substance abuse.

This act is for people struggling with addiction who are at risk of hurting themselves or others. The person can be held for 5 days for evaluation and treatment can last up to 60 days.

"He was brought into Larkin's Behavioral Health," says Moise.

And that's where Bryan has been since January 10th.

Moise says she last spoke to her son on Thursday, but after that, she says her calls to him went unanswered.

"I was on my way to go see him, then I call the nursing station — the front desk — and then they told me that Brian was not there and I'm like what do you mean he's not there?"

Moise says the staff told her on Sunday that Bryan was transferred to a treatment facility in Port St. Lucie over the weekend.

"If they transferred him, why didn't I get a call?" asked Moise.

Tuesday, Moise attended a court hearing regarding her son's Marchman Act. Bryan was supposed to be there virtually — but never showed up.

Moise called the Port St. Lucie facility.

"She asked for my — for his name — last name and his date of birth — and she's like — there's no person by that name," said Moise.

Then Moise confronted a representative with Larkin about where her son is, and she was told another story, that her son actually jumped out of the car he was being transferred in over the weekend.

Now Moise says no one knows where Bryan is.

"These centers are supposed to help people and instead, they're not helping people. They're putting more stress on family members," said Moise.

We reached out to Larkin's about what happened to Bryan and were told that they cannot comment due to patient privacy laws, but added that they, "Perform involuntarily assessments under the Marchman Act to determine if a person is substance abuse impaired and if, because of that disorder, the patient meets criteria for involuntary commitment. After a Marchman Act evaluation is conducted, Larkin Community Hospital Behavioral Health Services makes appropriate treatment recommendations based on the patient's evaluation by a qualified physician specializing in addiction medicine."

Moise says she also filed a missing person's report with the Hollywood Police Department and tells me she'll continue to work with the department until her son is found.