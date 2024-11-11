Work begins Tuesday on project from Rickenbacker Causeway to SW First Ave.

MIAMI - Starting Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin an eight-month project from Rickenbacker Causeway to Southwest First Avenue.

The project, which will cost an estimated $8 million, is along SR 913/Southwest and Southeast 26nd Road.

The work involves constructing a bicycle lane along Southwest 26nd from north of Southwest First Avenue to south of South Miami Avenue, as well as widening the sidewalk on the north side of the road, modifying drainage structures, and upgrading pedestrian curb ramps, signage and pavement markings.

High emphasis crosswalks will be installed at various locations, upgrading the pedestrian signals at South Miami Avenue and Brickell Avenue, and repaving and restriping the roadway.

Construction will be done in stages, necessitating scheduled temporary lane closures to avoid special community events and peak traffic. Temporary roadway and sidewalk detours will be in place when necessary.

Access to and from adjacent neighborhoods and businesses will be maintained during construction, FDOT said.

The schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected conditions.

Information is available at ww.southflroads.com.

For real-time traffic and lane closure information, drivers are encouraged to visit www.fl511.com.