Woman with intellectual disability, medical conditions goes missing at FLL; hasn't been seen in nearly 2 weeks

FORT LAUDERDALE — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks and was last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Rima Gibson was last seen around 2 a.m. at FLL on February 4.

She is said to be around 5'4" and 115 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was also last seen wearing a multicolored hooded sweatshirt and beige sweatpants and has a tattoo on her right forearm.

According to her family, Gibson has an intellectual disability and other medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).