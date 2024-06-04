Watch CBS News
Woman struck by vehicle on Sawgrass Expressway accused of attacking driver who hit her

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman who was hit while walking on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs is accused of attacking the driver who struck her.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a woman was walking in the northbound lanes near mile marker 18 when she was hit. They said the driver made an evasive maneuver to avoid striking her, but ended up partially hitting her.

The driver ended up losing control and slamming into a guardrail. That's when, according to the FHP, the woman ran up to the vehicle, opened the passenger side door, got in, and started hitting the driver. The driver then bit her to get her to stop and the woman ran off.

But she didn't get far.

After entering a drainage culvert that travels under the northbound lane and into the median, she became trapped.

Rescue workers had to lift the drainage grate to free her. Both she and the driver were taken to Broward North Medical Center for their injuries.

June 4, 2024

