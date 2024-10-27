Watch CBS News
Woman shot in arm while allegedly attempting to steal car, Broward police say

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

OAKLAND PARK – Broward Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting near the 4900 block of NE 13th Terrace in Oakland Park around 5:04 a.m., Sunday morning. 

Deputies found Ruika Abdulrahman, 31, shot in the arm. They provided first aid. Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, police say the shooting was related to a burglary and the woman was placed under arrest. 

BSO detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

