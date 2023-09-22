Woman pulled from burning Miami apartment

MIAMI - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a fire in a Miami apartment building.

Miami Fire Rescue said around 8:30 a.m. they got word of a fire at NW 63rd Street and NW 12th Parkway.

Arriving Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the two-story HUD apartment buildings at the intersection. They then learned that a person was inside. A crew went in and pulled a woman, who had extensive burns, out. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, preventing any of the fire from spreading to any of the other units.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the unit where the fire occurred was supposed to be vacant, and several adjacent units were boarded up to prevent entry. They said several squatters are known to frequent the area and get inside the buildings.

No other injuries were reported