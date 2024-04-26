Woman injured by part of fallen crane on 3rd Ave. Bridge in Fort Lauderdale sues for $50 million

MIAMI - A woman who was injured by part of a crane that fell on the 3rd Avenue Bridge in Fort Lauderdale last month is now suing 5 companies for $50 million.

Video shows the frightening and confusing moments as Gemmalyn Castillo raced away from the Lyft car, where she was a passenger.

She showed us a photo showing a gash on her head and blood on her face.

"In those moments when she was inside the car with the blood rushing down her face, thinking this was the end, she was going to die, the only thing she could think about was her 4 children," said attorneys Brett Rosen and Judd Rosen are her attorneys. They tell us she teaches special needs children at Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach.

"She won't be the same, Jemma…she won't," Brett said.

The attorneys don't know if she'll be able to work again because of her injuries.

"She's been diagnosed with organic brain damage, permanent scarring to her face and has undergone significant psychological treatment," Brett said.

It was on April 4th when a section of crane fell from a building under construction hitting 3 cars on one of Fort Lauderdale's busiest bridges. One person was killed, two others were taken to the hospital.

Another driver rushed to help Castillo.

"There was a lady that was bleeding and I took off my shirt and put compression and helped her," he said.

She's suing 5 companies involved in the construction project for more than $50 million. She alleges they were negligent and careless.

"Our client didn't have to suffer these horrific injuries if only safety protocols were followed," Judd Rosen said.

We reached out to the 5 companies named in the suit. One did not want the comment, we have not heard back from the other 4.