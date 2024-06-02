Woman found shot dead inside of car in Northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI — Police are investigating a possible shooting after a woman was found shot dead inside of a car in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday night.

Around 11:09 p.m., Miami-Dade Police were called out to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 20th Avenue and Northwest 65th Street in Gladeview. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside of a car with apparent gunshot wounds, MDPD told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also called out to the scene, where they pronounced her dead.

At this time, there are no suspects and MDPD's Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

This shooting is the second investigation underway in Northwest Miami-Dade as MDPD was also investigating an incident in West Little River, where a man was also found shot dead inside of a car at a gas station earlier Saturday afternoon. It is not confirmed at this time whether these shootings are connected.