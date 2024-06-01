Man found shot dead inside of car at West Little River gas station, police say

MIAMI — An apparent shooting is under investigation after police say they found a man shot dead inside a car at a Northwest Miami-Dade gas station on Saturday.

Around 12:35 p.m., Miami-Dade Police were called out to reports of a shooting at a Sunflex gas station near 17th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street in West Little River.

When they arrived, they found the man inside of a car with apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and pronounced him dead, MDPD told CBS News Miami.

MDPD's Homicide Bureau is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They have not identified any suspects or released further details.