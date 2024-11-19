Woman found shot dead at Miami Gardens apartment complex

Woman found shot dead at apartment complex in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS - A woman was found dead in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning, police said.

At 7:04 a.m., Miami Gardens officers responded to a shooting at Oak Enclave apartment complex, Northwest 167th Street and 27th Avenue.

Officers located a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds. She has not been identified and it wasn't known if she was a resident at the complex.

Jose Maria told CBS News Miami neighbors told him they heard gunshots earlier than 7 a.m. One neighbor said shots were heard after midnight.

Drew Farball said he moved six months ago to the complex, which was built in 2022.

"It's crazy," he said.

Though he doesn't live in the building circled by yellow tape, Farball said he was quite shocked to see such a police presence where he lives.

People with information are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-305-471-TIPS,