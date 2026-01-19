Woman died after riding Revenge of the Mummy coaster at Universal Orlando, report says

A 70-year-old woman died in November after riding the Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster at Universal Studios in Orlando, according to a report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The woman became unresponsive while riding the attraction on Nov. 25, the state agency said in its latest quarterly report on injuries at theme parks, which covers the last three months of 2025. She later died at a hospital, it said. The report did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

CBS News reached out to Universal Orlando; the company declined to comment.

Revenge of the Mummy is an elaborate-looking indoor ride that incorporates elements of a typical roller coaster, strapping riders into conjoined carts that whisk them along a dimly-lit track filled with jerks and jump scares, as promotional materials for the experience show.

According to a description of the ride published in a Universal Studios safety guide, Revenge of the Mummy "is a high-speed roller coaster ride that includes sudden and dramatic acceleration, climbing, tilting, and dropping." At times, the ride reaches speeds of up to 45 mph, CBS affiliage WKMG reported.

The ride has a minimum height requirement of 4 feet tall and isn't suitable for passengers with a variety of medical conditions, including those who are susceptible to motion sickness or dizziness, or who have histories of heart conditions, abnormal blood pressure, back issues, neck issues, medical sensitivities to strobe effects, medical sensitivities to fog effects and any "other conditions which may be aggravated" by the ride, the safety description says.

This was the second death linked to a Universal Studios ride last year, Florida's previous theme park injury report showed. On Sept. 17, a 32-year-old man died after riding the park's Stardust Racers roller coaster. Citing a medical examiner's report, WKMG reported that the man's cause of death was determined to be "multiple blunt impact injuries."

Earlier, in August, a 32-year-old woman was injured on the Revenge of the Mummy ride, according to the report, which said she suffered neck pain and motion sickness.

Florida law requires theme parks in the state to report ride-related injuries that require hospital stays of at least 24 hours.