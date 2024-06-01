Woman dead, officer injured in Fort Lauderdale police-involved crash

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman is dead and a police officer was injured after an early Saturday morning crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Around 1 a.m., a Fort Lauderdale patrol officer was responding to a separate call when he collided with a civilian car in the 1100 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the civilian driver was making a turn when she turned into the path of the oncoming marked police vehicle.

The woman was then transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Department officials to Broward Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The officer was also transported to Broward Medical with non-life-threatening injuries. FLPD told CBS News Miami that he has since been released from the hospital.

FLPD's Traffic Homicide unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.