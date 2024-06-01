Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dead, officer injured in Fort Lauderdale police-involved crash

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman is dead and a police officer was injured after an early Saturday morning crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Around 1 a.m., a Fort Lauderdale patrol officer was responding to a separate call when he collided with a civilian car in the 1100 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the civilian driver was making a turn when she turned into the path of the oncoming marked police vehicle.

The woman was then transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Department officials to Broward Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The officer was also transported to Broward Medical with non-life-threatening injuries. FLPD told CBS News Miami that he has since been released from the hospital.

FLPD's Traffic Homicide unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 1:42 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.