Woman dead, man hospitalized after apparent double shooting in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized after an apparent double shooting in Pompano Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies and Fire Rescue were called out to a shooting near Pier Street and Seabreeze Way. When first responders arrived, they found two people — a man and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds, BSO told CBS News Miami.

Investigators said the woman died on the scene while the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives from BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

