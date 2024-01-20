Woman dead after vehicle crashes into Pompano Beach building under construction near South Dixie Highway

POMPANO BEACH — A woman is dead after crashing into a building under construction in Broward County early Saturday morning.

Around 2:05 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a crash with injuries in the area of Southwest 15th Street and South Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, prompting BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle had crashed into a building under construction. Paramedics on the scene transported a woman to the hospital, where she later died.

It is unknown at this time whether the woman was driving the vehicle. BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the crash.