Woman dead after Brightline Train collides with car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH — A woman is dead after a Brightline train collided with a car in Broward County on Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m., Broward County Sheriff's Office recieved a call regarding a crash between a Brightline train and a vehicle near Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, prompt deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found the car's driver — a woman — dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives from BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit were then called to the scene to further investigate. No other details regarding the circumstances of the crash were revealed at this time.