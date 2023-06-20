Watch CBS News
Arrest made in Miami Beach double shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI BEACH - A woman has been charged in a shooting near a Miami Beach bakery in which two people were injured.

Miami Beach officers working a festival heard gunshots coming from the 7300 block of Collins Avenue Monday afternoon.

They ran to the block and found a man who had been shot in the leg at 7315 Collins Avenue. While assisting him, they were flagged down and told the suspected shooter, later identified as 37-year-old Monica Santos-Gonzalez, was at Moises Bakery a few doors down.

They ran to the bakery and found her outside with a gun in her hand, according to the arrest report. They told her to drop the gun. She did and then walked into the bakery. When taken into custody, Santos-Gonzalez reportedly told the officers "They killed my family."

A second victim, a woman, was found at 73rd Street and Ocean Terrace with a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

Both of the injured were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Santos-Gonzalez is facing a number of charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand theft of a firearm.  

