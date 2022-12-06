Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged in deadly Miramar Hit and run

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A woman sought in a deadly hit and run crash in Miramar has been arrested.

On November 30th, police posted on Twitter that they were looking for Janae Lewis, the registered owner of the vehicle that struck and killed Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez. He was struck Sunday, Nov. 27th, as he crossed the 6500 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m.

Ortega, 35, had only been in the U.S. for a year after moving from Nicaragua.  

Police said Lewis was seen driving the vehicle involved in the fatal crash. They said the vehicle was found in North Augusta, South Carolina and that Lewis was last in the area of Augusta, Georgia.

On Tuesday, police posted that Lewis had been taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.