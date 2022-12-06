Woman charged in deadly Miramar Hit and run

MIAMI - A woman sought in a deadly hit and run crash in Miramar has been arrested.

On November 30th, police posted on Twitter that they were looking for Janae Lewis, the registered owner of the vehicle that struck and killed Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez. He was struck Sunday, Nov. 27th, as he crossed the 6500 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m.

Ortega, 35, had only been in the U.S. for a year after moving from Nicaragua.

Police said Lewis was seen driving the vehicle involved in the fatal crash. They said the vehicle was found in North Augusta, South Carolina and that Lewis was last in the area of Augusta, Georgia.

On Tuesday, police posted that Lewis had been taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.