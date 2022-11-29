Family to ask for public's help to find driver in fatal hit-and-run weekend crash in Miramar

Family set to plea for help finding driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Relatives of a man who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in Miramar are expected to ask for the public's help to find the driver.

The man who was struck and killed has not been publicly identified but had only been in the U.S. for a year after moving from Nicaragua.

Police were called around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to the 6500 block of Pembroke Road after the crash.

Investigators said the unidentified driver of the white car left fled from the area and did not render any assistance after hitting the man, a violation of state law.

The first responders who were called to the scene said the man was dead when they arrived.