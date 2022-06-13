Woman arrested for Doral hit-and-run where person was dragged 200 feet

DORAL – An arrest has been made in the case of a hit-and-run in Doral.

Danlesha Nicole Hall is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police say it started when Hall crashed into a car with two people inside.

When all three of them got out of their cars to check on the damage, Hall reportedly ran back into her car and took off. Police said she hit the other driver and passenger, dragging the passenger for about 200 feet.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.