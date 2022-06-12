Search on for Doral hit-and-run driver who dragged victim down the street

DORAL – Doral police are on the hunt for a driver who hit a man and dragged him down the street.

It happened at the intersection of NW 87 Avenue and NW 36 Street.

Doral PD said two pedestrians were hit, and one of them dragged more than 200 feet.

Witnesses say this all began when two cars going north on 87 Avenue collided.

We're told the drivers of both vehicles got out of the car to investigate the damage, but one of them jumped back in the car and attempted to drive off. In the process of fleeing, the driver and the passenger of the other car were struck.

"We heard a lot of commotion. We turned around to see a car speeding off and a man being dragged by the car. Once I went over there and kind of investigated what was going on, it seems like there was some sort of accident," explained witness Michael Skinner. "When the passenger and the driver came out of the car to check the damages, the car tried to flee and struck the woman, and drag the gentleman blocks down the road."

Police say both the driver and the passenger who were hit were transported to the hospital, but their conditions are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the driver who fled the scene is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.