Woman arrested after 4 people shot at residence near Homestead

MIAMI-DADE - A Miami woman was arrested on her 31st birthday Thursday after a Christmas Day shooting that injured four adults she knew.

Dacia Allie Tisdale is facing four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and displaying a firearm while committing a felony. She was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center on Thursday afternoon.

At 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 26510 SW 138th Court in reference to reports of a shooting incident, Martin said. The residence is near Homestead in the Naranja neighborhood west of Florida's Turnpike and near Homestead Air Reserve Base.

According to the arrest report, Tisdale went to the victims' residence where an altercation occurred.

She then retrieved a firearm from her vehicle and began shooting in the front yard, striking thee adults, police said.

Tisdale drove off in a dark red Chevrolet and returned where she shot from the vehicle, striking the fourth victim.

The suspect was identified in a lineup.

Dacia Allie Tisdale, of Miami, is facing four counts of attempted murder Miami-Dade Police

The four victims were in stable conditions Thursday after being admitted to hospitals in critical condition: two 27-year-old women, a 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.

Their identifies and relationship with the suspect have been been released.

On Thursday, Detective Andre Martin said they all are in stable condition.

Three victims were driven to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital by a friend before police arrived and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the fourth victim to Jackson South Medical Center, Martin said.

Two victims were airlifted from Homestead Hospital to JMH South by MDFR Air Rescue.