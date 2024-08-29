Watch CBS News
Woman, 88, dies after being rescued from car found in Broward County canal

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman is dead after she was found inside a vehicle that drove into a Broward County canal on Wednesday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., Sunrise Police was called out to reports of a vehicle in a canal near 3730 N Pine Island Rd. When officers arrived, officers — alongside Sunrise Fire and civilians — jumped into the canal to try to find the driver but were unsuccessful, Sunrise Police told CBS News Miami.

Sunrise Police's Dive Team then arrived at the scene and found the vehicle's sole occupant — an 88-year-old woman — and transported her to West Side Regional Hospital, where she died.

Sunrise Police told CBS News Miami that the initial investigation revealed that she drove over the center parking block and into the canal by accident, but they're still figuring out further details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

