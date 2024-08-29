Woman, 88, dies after being rescued from car found in Broward County canal

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman is dead after she was found inside a vehicle that drove into a Broward County canal on Wednesday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., Sunrise Police was called out to reports of a vehicle in a canal near 3730 N Pine Island Rd. When officers arrived, officers — alongside Sunrise Fire and civilians — jumped into the canal to try to find the driver but were unsuccessful, Sunrise Police told CBS News Miami.

Sunrise Police's Dive Team then arrived at the scene and found the vehicle's sole occupant — an 88-year-old woman — and transported her to West Side Regional Hospital, where she died.

Sunrise Police told CBS News Miami that the initial investigation revealed that she drove over the center parking block and into the canal by accident, but they're still figuring out further details.

