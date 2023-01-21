Woman, 4-month-old boy killed in SW Miami-Dade house fire

Family members say this 4-month-old died during a house fire in SW Miami-Dade early Saturday night. Courtesy/Family

MIAMI -- A woman and her 4-month-old great-grandson were killed early Saturday during an overnight fire in which several residents of the southwest Miami-Dade duplex home were trapped inside, relatives and investigators said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to a home near the 101500 block of W. Circle Plaza in West Perrine shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to a written statement.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting from the home with three people unable to get out of the house.

After the blaze was extinguished, the infant's mother, her boyfriend and the infant were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Relatives told CBS 4 that the child's great-grandmother died inside the home. A family member said the child also died sometime later.

The two adults were said to have suffered burn injuries during the incident, which may have started in a bedroom.

"I got the call that the 4-month-old baby had passed so we're just devastated," said Charlene Brooks, the infant's great aunt. "And that her daughter is fighting for her life and her boyfriend is not doing good either.

You know we just prayed at the hospital and we're just praying for the ones that are still fighting for their lives," Brooks said. "It's a lot right now. It's a lot."

Officials have not identified the victims and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to officials.