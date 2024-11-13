Windy Wednesday across South Florida, a few showers possible

MIAMI - Hang onto your hats. South Florida is in for a windy Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s and a few showers are possible.

A cold front will move across South Florida and the breeze will build out of the northeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 to 30 miles per hour. King tides return and minor coastal saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times. The next high tide in Ft. Lauderdale will be at 6:26 p.m. In Miami, the next high tide will take place at 6:11 p.m. Key West's next high tide will be at 7:30 p.m.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong onshore winds and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory has been issued for boaters navigating the Atlantic waters due to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots, 5 to 7-foot seas, and rough conditions on the bays. There is also a small craft advisory for the Florida Keys due to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots, 4 to 6-foot seas, and extremely rough conditions nearshore.

Cooler mornings ahead. NEXT Weather

Thursday morning we'll wake to slightly cooler lows in the low 70s and highs will only be in the low 80s. We'll enjoy lower humidity and low rain chances through Friday. Highs rise to the mid-80s on Friday ahead of our second cold front that will help to reinforce the drier air.

This weekend lows will dip down to the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Florida residents needs to monitor this disturbance. NEXT Weather

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean with a high chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next few days as it slowly moves westward into the western Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center says further development is likely while the disturbance meanders over the western Caribbean through the weekend. This system is forecast to begin moving slowly northwestward by early next week. After that, there is a lot of uncertainty as to whether this system will turn northeastward but some forecast models indicate the possibility it could head into the Gulf of Mexico.

While it is too soon to say exactly where this will track, South Florida residents should remain on high alert because a few models forecast it could possibly turn and move in the general direction of Florida by the middle to end of next week. The CBS Miami Next Weather team will be monitoring this closely.

