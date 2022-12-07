Will Superintendent Vickie Cartwright be reinstated? School Board to vote on it

MIAMI - The Broward School Board is planning to vote on whether to reinstate Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

It's one of several options being considered by the board regarding the superintendent's role to be discussed on Tuesday.

This is despite granting a 90-day action period for her to address 15 criticisms of her work.

They included questions about her leadership, judgment, and decision-making.

The previous board voted five-to-four in favor of her firing.

But that vote happened before four appointees by Governor Ron DeSantis were replaced by newly-elected members.