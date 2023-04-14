Will Broward schools reopen Monday? Officials take weekend to decide

FORT LAUDERDALE -- On Friday, officials started evaluating the status of school buildings in Broward County and will assess whether classes will resume on Monday.

During a news conference Thursday evening, officials for the second largest school district in Florida said they were inspecting school property and campuses but had been unable to reach some campuses because of floodwaters.

"Regretfully, we cannot fully access all campuses or complete all necessary repairs at the ones we were able to access," school board Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff said.

Chief of Staff Valerie Wanza said there were 30 schools in the district that officials have been unable to reach because of floodwaters, which caused at least $2 million in damages so far.

The district said the order to close schools also extends to the district's before and after school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, other planned night events as well as evening classes.

County officials said they planned to resume class and operations on Monday, but the decision would be made by Sunday.