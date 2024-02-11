Who's singing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl? All about Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire gets Super Bowl gig Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl 05:43

Country music icon Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The three-time Grammy winner has a special history with the song. McEntire was discovered as a singer 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma when she sang the national anthem, according to her website. She's performed the national anthem at numerous events since then, but this will be her first Super Bowl performance.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire said when the performance was announced.

McEntire sat down with the hosts of "CBS Mornings" in January to talk about how she was preparing for the performance.

"You just warm up like you do a concert and sing it about five or six times, and get in there, and do it," McEntire said.

The singer said she was told about the opportunity by her manager.

"He said that they wanted me to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and I said 'Oh my gosh. Well, let me think about that,'" McEntire said in January. "And Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, he said, 'Yes, she'll do it. Absolutely.' So that's where we're at."

Post Malone, who is singing "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day, singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," will also perform during the pregame. The halftime show will feature Usher.

Last year, Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.