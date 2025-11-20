White House cuts tariffs on more goods from Brazil

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order removing tariffs on Brazilian beef, coffee and other goods that were previously subject to a 40% levy which Mr. Trump announced in July.

Mr. Trump cited "various officials" whom he said advised him that "certain agricultural imports from Brazil should no longer be subject" to the 40% tariff, in part because of progress the U.S. has made in its trade negotiations with Brazil.

The order applies to Brazilian imports to the U.S. on or after Nov. 13, according to the order. Refunds could be owed to businesses that paid the duties, Mr. Trump noted.

Mr. Trump last week cut tariffs on beef, coffee, bananas and other agricultural imports as Americans grapple with high prices at the grocery store.

That tariff relief came a day after Mr. Trump announced reciprocal trade agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador. At the time, senior administration officials said the agreement frameworks were largely focused on allowing those foreign markets to accept more U.S. goods.

Food prices rose 3.1% in September compared to one year ago, while roasted coffee had risen nearly 19% over the same period, according to federal data.