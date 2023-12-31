What's Open & Closed On New Year's Day in Miami-Dade, Broward Counties

MIAMI — After ringing in the new year, a lot of places won't be open on the first day of 2024.

Here's a quick look at what is open and what's closed on New Year's Day:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County and Broward County offices: Closed. (Miami-Dade offices also closed on New Year's Eve)

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade Transit: On December 31, Metrorail and Metromover will operate extended service until 2 a.m. with Green and Orange Lines running every 30 minutes. On January 1, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a regular weekend schedule. On December 31 and January 1, Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Broward County Transit: Sunday Holiday schedule.

Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule. All disposal facilities, including Trash and Recycling Centers, are open.

Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.

Most stores and malls will be open but they may have special holiday hours.