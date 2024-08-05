Wet spots on ceiling? Better understand your homeowner's insurance policy

MIAMI - Homeowners need the right insurance policy when storms like Hurricane Debby flood South Florida neighborhoods.

As we all know, storms can strike at any moment and know all too well the damage they can leave behind.

"By the grace of God, my roof has not blown off," shared Deborah Albury, a West Kendall resident.

CBS News Miami met Albury in her home. Walking up to the front door, we could see the roof tarps with sandbags on them whipping in the wind.

"Most recent leak was about four months ago," added Albury.

Albury pointed to two recent water spots on her ceiling.

In 2017, she claimed her roof suffered damage from Hurricane Irma, which she said has yet to be repaired.

"Told it would be $36,000 to repair my roof," mentioned Albury.

Albury hopes her insurance company will cover it, as her case continues to work through the courts.

"It's been a difficult time for me," said Albury.

Property law attorney Brittany Quintana, who represents Albury is confident about the legal outcome. However, that's not always the case.

"Many times, we have to tell clients we're unable to help you," said Quintana. "You just don't have the coverage."

She points to other homeowners potentially needing the right insurance policy.

"You have to have a separate flood coverage," said Quintana.

Quintana said this could be pricey, and you must read the fine print of what your policy covers.

A climate risk intelligence firm, DeltaTerra Capital LLC, revealed that over 17 million US homes are underinsured for natural disasters like floods and wildfires.

Over the last three years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recorded 66 weather and climate-costly disasters, each causing at least one billion dollars of damage. This staggering figure underscores the significant financial burden people could face.

"So, annually you should be reviewing your coverages," said Quintana. "Additionally, you should be photographing and documenting the condition of your property at the start of hurricane season."

Quintana told CBS News Miami it's never too late to review your policy with your agent and see if you need to add coverage, like wind or flood. However, she said it comes down to individual companies to write a new policy before renewal and if you can afford to pay for it.