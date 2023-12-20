West Park Mayor assesses house explosion, at least 3 families left homeless

FORT LAUDERDALE - Keenan Montgomery started replacing five destroyed windows at his Southwest 20th Street home Wednesday.

"Still trying to get back to normal the way it was before," he said.

Montgomery and at least a dozen other homeowners had damage from a massive blast that destroyed a house at 5206 SW 20th Street early Tuesday.

A mother, her two children and their grandmother barely escaped with their lives and were hospitalized.

Houses nearby had windows blown out, doors were taken off their hinges and cars smashed.

West Park Mayor Felicia Brunson went door to door Wednesday to get an accurate count of the damaged homes and let residents know where to get help.

"The city will provide information on where to get help and anything else we can provide directly," she said.

The mayor said at least three families can't live in their homes because of the damage.

The city is waiting on the fire marshal for a cause of the explosion.

Mark Young, a community activist, has questions about what caused the blast and the city needs to make sure that the owner of the home was properly permitted to do work on the property.

"We have to ask the right questions," he said.